‘Saints Preserve Us!’ to tell the story of the Irish immigrant

PIQUA — On Thursday, April 18, the Johnston Farm Friends Council is bringing history interpreter and character actor Mike Follin to the Fort Piqua Plaza for the program “Saints Preserve Us!: The Irish in America.”

Follin will tell the story of Shawn O’Shaughnessy, an Irish immigrant who came to America to find his fortune for his family in the “Land of Golden Opportunity.” O’Shaughnessy’s story was not unlike many others, including Piqua’s own John Johnston, who was a Scot-Irish immigrant, came to American to seek his fortune.

This was also much like the story of the Irish immigrants who came to Piqua, founded St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and helped bring the canal era to Piqua as well as the rest of Ohio.

The story of O’Shaughnessy and his family is one Follin has drawn from numerous Irish diaries and is an emotional rollercoaster as the family journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean only to find that, while there were jobs around every corner in New York City, so was the sign “Irish Need Not Apply.” Eventually the O’Shaughnessy family did find the land of opportunity that they sought in Ohio.

Laugh and cry as Follin brings this story to life on Thursday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Piqua Plaza Ballroom.

The evening is sponsored by the Johnston Farm Friends Council. The proceeds from the evening will help support the educational programming at the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency throughout 2019.

Reserve your spot by calling (937) 773-2522 by Monday, April 15. Reservations are $30 or $35 for Friends Council and OHC members.

