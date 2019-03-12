Area briefs

Gardening series continues

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. March 16.

Chris Kline, director of Butterfly Ridge Butterfly Conservation Center in Rockbridge, will offer “If You Plant It, They Will Come.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last.

Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753.

Scholarships available

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimist Club Scholarship Committee is now accepting applications for its annual high school graduating senior scholarship awards.

Annually in April of each year the scholarship committee awards five scholarships of $1,000 each to distinguished area graduating seniors who apply. Those eligible to apply are all graduating seniors who live within the Troy 45373 postal district.

Applications are available through the guidance offices of Troy High School, Troy Christian High School, Miami East High School and Lehman Catholic High School as well as on the Troy Noon Optimist Facebook page. The completed applications along with the required handwritten personal statements and supporting documentation must be submitted back to the guidance offices of the appropriate schools by April 1.

Scholarship winners will be notified by the Troy Noon Optimist Club about when and where to appear to receive their awards and be recognized by the club.

UVMC to host 5K run/walk

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center will host a 5K Run/Walk to Fight Hunger on May 4 on the hospital campus at 3130 N. County Road 25-A north of Troy.

The event will feature a free community wellness fair from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1-mile fun run for children at 8:30 a.m., in addition to the 5K race at 9 a.m.

Early registration through April 6 is $20 and includes an event T-shirt, door prize entry, and post-run snacks and beverages. Late registration, April 7 through May 4, will be $25 and include door prize entry and post-run snacks and beverages.

Awards will be presented to overall winner, top three male/female finishers, top finishers in each age category, oldest participant, largest team, and top finisher pushing a stroller.

Strollers, wagons and wheelchairs are welcome at this family-friendly event; however, no pets are permitted.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit local food pantries and soup kitchens including Bethany Center Food Pantry, Piqua; Needy Basket of Southern Miami County, Tipp City; New Path Outreach, Miami County; and St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen/Hobart Community Kitchen, Troy.

To register, visit Speedy Feet at http://speedy-feet.com/races.php. For sponsorship opportunities or questions, call (937) 701-3945.