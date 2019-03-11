Restaurant Inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

March 1

Arnold’s Canteen No. 1, 567 E. Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Arnold’s Canteen No. 2, 567 E. Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Arnold’s Canteen No. 3, 567 E. Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Arnold’s Canteen No. 4, 567 E. Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Arnold’s Canteen No. 5, 567 E. Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 4

Meijer Distribution 801 Dairy, 4200 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 5

Tin Roof, 5650 E. Peterson Road, Fletcher — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Tipp City Foodtown, 960 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Feb. 20

Lighthouse Cafe, 213 N. Main St., Piqua — Observed food employee handle ready to eat food with bare hands. Bare hand contact is not permitted with ready to eat foods. Cutting boards need to be washed, rinsed, sanitized. The fans in the kitchen need cleaning. The floors, walls and ceilings need cleaning. Be sure food employees know bare hand contact is prohibited with ready to eat food. Make sure food contact surfaces are thoroughly cleaned.

China Garden Buffet, 1284 E. Ash St., Piqua — Raw beef stored above noodles in the prep unit. Keep raw meat below items that are not cooked to as high of a temperature. Food containers stacked wet. Allow to air dry before putting away. Always keep raw meats below other items to prevent cross contamination.

Faith’s Pizza, 536 Wilson Ave., Piqua — At least one person from facility needs to obtained Level II food certification. Food containers have leaking water from roof on them. Wash, rinse, sanitize. Bottles of cleaner without label to prevent misuse. Stainless cleaner on top of prep unit. K.eep chemicals away from food prep. The following times need cleaning: mixer, fryer area, upright freezer. The ceiling is leaking. Repair and keep items away until repair. The walls and ceilings need cleaning. There are holes in walls and ceiling. Repair.

Feb. 22

The Cornerstone at 8811,8811 Career Drive, Piqua — Temperature in prep unit and small ice bath above 41 degrees: turkey, 50 degrees, tomato, 50 degrees; sour cream, 50 degrees. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees at all times to prevent bacterial growth. Items discarded. Be sure to date all ready to eat TCS foods – cut lettuce, sour cream, etc. – with date opened. Discard after seven days.

Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees wash hands often.

China East, 1239 E. Ash St., Piqua — Raw chicken stored above partially cooked egg roll. Store raw meats below items not cooked to as high of a temperature. Chicken legs held at 110 degrees. Keep TCS food above 135 degrees. Items refried. Food equipment not being sanitized, only washed. Must sanitize with 50 ppm of chlorine. Food being stored on absorbent surfaces. Do not store food on paper towels. Cardboard being used to line shelves in walk in. Do not use absorbent items in walk in for storage. The walk in interior needs cleaning. Food containers put away wet. Also to air dry before stacking.