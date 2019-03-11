Ansonia woman sentenced to year in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — An Ansonia woman was sentenced to serve one year in prison for bringing drugs into the Miami County Jail and breaking and entering charges during a crime spree last December.

Cassandra L. Brumbaugh, 30, of Ansonia, entered a plea of guilty on a bill of information in Miami County Common Pleas Court in February for the charges.

Brumbaugh apologized “for any inconvenience” her crimes caused to the victims. She said she was “using a lot of drugs, which is no excuse.” She also said she was thankful for being incarcerated, which helped her get clean and hoped she could show the court, “I can do right.”

Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Brumbaugh to serve 12 months in prison for third-degree felony conveyance of illegal substances into an incarceration facility and nine months for fifth-degree felony breaking and entering. The sentences will run concurrent with one another. She was granted 49 days of jail credit. Judge Pratt also said she would consider judicial release if Brumbuagh complied with prison officials and programs.

“You look much better … I’m glad you are in a better place,” Judge Pratt told Brumbaugh.

Due to her lengthy criminal history, pattern of drug abuse, offenses occurring while on bond from another case, and taking part in an organized criminal activity with co-defendant Terry McReynolds Jr., 36, of Piqua, Pratt sentenced her to serve a prison sentence. Restitution of $150 to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was also ordered.

Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins said the victims in the breaking and entering case suffered financial and emotional damages, but did not provide restitution or a letter to the court, although they expressed their anguish with the prosecutor and victim witness office. Brumbaugh also has a warrant pending in Darke County for theft charges.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office charged Brumbaugh after she reportedly brought the drugs into the Miami County Jail on Dec. 28. A crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine, a white powder substance suspected of being cocaine, and pills suspected of being Xanax were found on Brumbaugh during a pat-down, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office report.

Brumbaugh and co-defendant McReynolds were alleged suspects in a number of theft and breaking and entering incidents reported to have occurred in northwest Miami County in December. McReynolds will be sentenced in May on his charges.

McReynolds reportedly fled from Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Dec. 23 and later on Dec. 27. McReynolds and Brumbaugh were discovered on the 4900 block of U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township in a stolen pick-up truck on Dec. 27, at approximately 10:50 p.m., according to previous sheriff’s office reports. The vehicle fled from deputies, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle on the 5500 block of Buckneck Road when it became stuck in a muddy field.

Brumbaugh was taken into custody after that incident. She was incarcerated on active warrants, including for fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

McReynolds was found later after the Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a male subject staggering around in the area of the 5600 block of Buckneck Road in Newberry Township on Dec. 28. The male subject was found to have been McReynolds, who was then taken into custody.

McReynolds is facing charges of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with a police officer, first-degree misdemeanor OVI, second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. McReynolds is also facing traffic violations.

