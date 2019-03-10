TROY — Amanda Roberts and Friends will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 26 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Roberts won first place in the 2017 National Hammer Dulcimer Championship. She is a collaborative pianist with Wright State University and pianist for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus. She also is active as a composer and arranger for hammered dulcimer and is co-founder of COCOA (Composers of Ohio Cooperative Organization for Acoustic Music).

On March 26, she will perform for the Drawing Room Chamber Series in Hayner’s Ballroom. Come early, this free concert will fill up quickly.

Joining Roberts will be Suzanne Dickey (Celtic harp), Joel Thompson (cello) and Mike McDermott (guitar).

Since 1998, this series has provided a rare opportunity to share the rich vocabulary of chamber music in an intimate listening room. It is presented on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. It is free to the public .

For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.