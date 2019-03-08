Pet of the Week

Meet Murphy

Murphy was released to us by his owner to the Miami County Animal Shelter. He is a sweet boy that needs the perfect home. He is visually impaired, he has cataracts and is blind already in his young age. The vet stated to that they could possibly do the surgery on his eyes, but it would be very expensive. He gets around very well if he is familiar with his environment. If you can give this big lover a wonderful home then come and meet him today and fill out an application for his adoption.

Meet Murphy Murphy was released to us by his owner to the Miami County Animal Shelter. He is a sweet boy that needs the perfect home. He is visually impaired, he has cataracts and is blind already in his young age. The vet stated to that they could possibly do the surgery on his eyes, but it would be very expensive. He gets around very well if he is familiar with his environment. If you can give this big lover a wonderful home then come and meet him today and fill out an application for his adoption. If you would be interested in this cat, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.