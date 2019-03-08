Easter baskets to be donated

PIQUA — Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, with the help of the community, want to make Easter a special time for children in the hospital at Children’s Medical Center in Dayton and the needy children in Piqua.

Easter baskets will be filled and delivered to infants, children and teenagers in the hospital and to needy children in Piqua.

Last year the response was overwhelming and staff are asking the community of Piqua to assist us again in the “Easter Baskets of Love” for children. There are two ways that a person or business can participate in the mission. First, you can make a monetary donation at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, 646 W. High St., Piqua, and they will buy the items, fill the Easter baskets and deliver them to the children. Donors also can visit Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home’s Facebook page and review the list of recommended items (i.e. matchbox cars, nail polish, coloring books, crayons, baby toys, infant rattlers and teethers, (no pacifiers), small hand held games such as checkers, playing cards, word search books and board books, crossword puzzles and Sudoku etc.) Please, no candy items due to medical issues.

Drop off items you wish to donated at at 646 W. High St., Piqua, by Monday, April 5.

Staff and volunteers will fill the Easter baskets and deliver them. Inserted in each basket will be a “God Knows My Name” pamphlet they can read. There also will be a wooden, hand-carved toy car, by local woodcarver Jim Foster and the Shelby Woodcarvers Guild, which they will provide through their special project “Toys for God’s Kids.”

Washington and Springcreek Primary schools, Piqua Kiwanis Builders Club, Bethel United Methodist Church and Snyder Road Church of God are helping with the project.

For more information, call 773-1647.