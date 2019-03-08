Time to change the clocks

Daylight saving time begins Sunday. It’s also a good time to review the following spring safety checklist compiled by State Farm®:

Smoke alarms

• Most smoke detectors emit a chirping noise when low on battery but even if you don’t hear this noise best practice is to change the batteries yearly. Furthermore smoke detectors themselves should be replaced every 10 years.

• More than 50 percent of deaths caused by fires happen in homes without properly working smoke detectors.

• Your risk of dying in a house fire is reduced 50 percent if there is a working smoke detector in the house.

• Dual sensors are the last type and are a combination of the two. Dual sensors are recommended because you never know what type of fire you will encounter and it is better to be prepared for anything.

Carbon monoxide detectors

• Anything that burns fuel can potentially become a source of carbon monoxide, an invisible, odorless gas that can kill.

• CO detectors mirror those of smoke alarms: change the batteries, test them and interconnect them, if possible. Also, make sure vents for your gas appliances (fireplace, dryer, stove and furnace) are free and clear of snow or debris.

Family emergency plan

• The National Safety Council recommends every family have an emergency plan in place in the event of a natural disaster or other catastrophic event. Spring is a great time to review that plan with family members.

• Practice your emergency plan. Include two evacuation routes, a safe room and two different meet-up locations — and make sure kids can run through it calmly.

• Run through the basics. Kids should know how to call 911, identify themselves, identify their location, reach emergency contacts and get to predetermined safe locations.