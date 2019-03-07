Karate students vie in World Games event

TROY — The Okinawan Shorin-Ryu Karate Dojo in Troy attended the 2019 Arnold Martial Arts World Games — 43rd Battle of Columbus on March 2, at the Ohio Expo Center. There were 23 students from the Troy Dojo who competed in several different events at the Battle of Columbus. Students could compete in either weapons, sparring and/or kata/forms. Medals were given to the top three competitors in their division for 1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place.
Students competed in a total of 40 events and brought home 37 medals. As a team, the Troy Dojo won 22 gold medals, nine silver medals and six bronze medals. Listed below are the students who placed in the top three of their division:
Beginner Division
Kaiden Schweser – 1st Sparring, 2nd Kata and 1st Self Defense; Colten Bennet – 3rd Kata; Mak Broughman – 1st Kata; Adrian Benedict – 2nd Kata; Eve Dye – 1st Kata; Skyla Kerns – 1st Sparring and 1st Kata; Chloe Swartz – 1st Sparring; Rebecca Fortner – 2nd Kata
Intermediate Division
Ann Krug – 1st Weapons and 2nd Kata; McKenzie Arnett – 1st Sparring and 1st Weapons; Suhas Nallam – 1st Sparring and 2nd Kata
Advanced Division
Sydney Bennett – 1st Weapons and 3rd Kata; Zella Younce – 3rd Kata; Parth Rajput – 1st Sparring, 1st Weapons and 1st Kata; Isaac Targett – 1st Kata and 2nd Sparring
Black Belt Division
Kevin O’Reilly – 1st Kata; Bailey Tipps – 2nd Kata; Hannah Summers – 3rd Kata; Holly Beasley – 1st Weapons and 1st Kata; Collin Woolley – 3rd Sparring and 3rd Kata; Ryan LeVan – 2nd Kata; Sensei Christine Leistner – 1st Weapons and 1st Kata
Sensei Jeff and Christine Leistner, owners of the Okinawan Shorin-Ryu Karate Dojo, are very proud of all the students who competed.