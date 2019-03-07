Karate students vie in World Games event

TROY — The Okinawan Shorin-Ryu Karate Dojo in Troy attended the 2019 Arnold Martial Arts World Games — 43rd Battle of Columbus on March 2, at the Ohio Expo Center. There were 23 students from the Troy Dojo who competed in several different events at the Battle of Columbus. Students could compete in either weapons, sparring and/or kata/forms. Medals were given to the top three competitors in their division for 1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place.

Students competed in a total of 40 events and brought home 37 medals. As a team, the Troy Dojo won 22 gold medals, nine silver medals and six bronze medals. Listed below are the students who placed in the top three of their division:

Beginner Division

Kaiden Schweser – 1st Sparring, 2nd Kata and 1st Self Defense; Colten Bennet – 3rd Kata; Mak Broughman – 1st Kata; Adrian Benedict – 2nd Kata; Eve Dye – 1st Kata; Skyla Kerns – 1st Sparring and 1st Kata; Chloe Swartz – 1st Sparring; Rebecca Fortner – 2nd Kata

Intermediate Division

Ann Krug – 1st Weapons and 2nd Kata; McKenzie Arnett – 1st Sparring and 1st Weapons; Suhas Nallam – 1st Sparring and 2nd Kata

Advanced Division

Sydney Bennett – 1st Weapons and 3rd Kata; Zella Younce – 3rd Kata; Parth Rajput – 1st Sparring, 1st Weapons and 1st Kata; Isaac Targett – 1st Kata and 2nd Sparring

Black Belt Division

Kevin O’Reilly – 1st Kata; Bailey Tipps – 2nd Kata; Hannah Summers – 3rd Kata; Holly Beasley – 1st Weapons and 1st Kata; Collin Woolley – 3rd Sparring and 3rd Kata; Ryan LeVan – 2nd Kata; Sensei Christine Leistner – 1st Weapons and 1st Kata

Sensei Jeff and Christine Leistner, owners of the Okinawan Shorin-Ryu Karate Dojo, are very proud of all the students who competed.

Provided photo Competitors from the Okinawan Shorin-Ryu Karate Dojo in Troy who attended the 2019 Arnold Martial Arts World Games — 43rd Battle of Columbus include, front row, left to right: Adrian Benedict, Mak Broughman, Rebecca Fortner, Ann Krug, Eve Dye, Kaiden Schweser, Chloe Swartz; second row, left to right: Suhas Nallam, Issac Targett, Sydney Bennett, Zella Younce, Sensei Christine Leistner, Sensei Jeff Leistner, McKenzie Arnett, Skyla Kerns, Colten Bennett, Abigail Twiss, Parth Rajput; back row, left to right: Hannah Summers, Bailey Tipps, Holly Beasley, Kevin O'Reilly, Collin Woolley, Ryan LeVan.