Area students, parents invited to open house

PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites community members, area students, and their parents to an open house event on Tuesday, March 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater on the Piqua campus.

While on campus, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Edison State’s academic degrees, meet with professors, speak with a career pathway adviser, and take a tour of campus.

A comprehensive list of career pathways will be highlighted including over 40 degree programs and over 70 short-term technical certificates within the areas of Business, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Information Technology, and Social and Public Services.

Participants can also learn more about Edison State’s 2+2 University Transfer Degrees, which allow students to complete the first two years of a bachelor’s degree at Edison State before transferring to a university of choice. The University Transfer degrees in Arts or Sciences may be completed entirely online.

Industry partners from Crown and Premier Health will also be in attendance to speak one-on-one with students and parents about the need for skilled workers in the region and available job opportunities.

Pizza and light refreshments will be available to those in attendance. Attendees will also be entered to win a three-credit-hour tuition waiver.

The first 50 people who register to attend online will be entered into a drawing to win one of ten $25 Amazon gift cards. Register to attend online by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/College. For more information, call (937) 778-8600.