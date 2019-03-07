Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller advised she has found her back door to her residence unlocked twice over the past month on March 4 on Clark Avenue. The caller denied anything stolen or moved around inside the residence. The caller did not have any suspicions of who might have unlocked the door. An officer advised the caller to have her locks changed as soon as possible.

An anonymous caller advised possible drug use was being done in the garage of a vacant residence at approximately 11:20 a.m. on March 4 on the 600 block of Robinson Avenue. Upon further investigation, drug paraphernalia was located and seized. The health department was contacted to further investigate the securing of the property.

Dispatch advised a male subject was seen on the back porch of a residence, acting suspicious, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on March 4 on the 700 block of South Street. Officers arrived and searched for the male subject but were unable to locate him. Officers checked the doors to the residence and found them secure.

THEFT: There was a report of a male subject who took property from Napa Auto Parts on Ash Street and left without paying for it at approximately 9:30 a.m. on March 4.

A subject stated a car title was taken from her vehicle sometime between Feb. 19 and March 4 on the 100 block of South College Street.

A resident reported a cable box and internet equipment was taken from her residence sometime between Feb. 28 and March 5 on the 900 block of Briarcliff Avenue.

Speedway on Covington Avenue reported the theft of a six pack of beer at approximately 5:20 p.m. on March 5.

ACCIDENT: A vehicle ran off the road and struck several gas meters, a fence, and parking sign at 10:45 a.m. on March 4 on the 1200 block West High Street. The driver was cited.

A school bus struck a school transport van at 2:50 p.m. on March 4 at the Upper Valley Career Center. A student was reporting neck pain and was transported by squad to UVMC. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

There was a report of a traffic accident with minor damage and no injuries at approximately 2:50 p.m. on March 4 on the 400 block of North Main Street. No driver was cited due to conflicting stories and no independent witness. No video footage could not be obtained for the intersection.

There was a report of a traffic accident at approximately 4:45 p.m. on March 5 in the area of East Greene and North Main streets.

ASSIST CITIZEN: There was a report of a subject stuck in a car wash at approximately 10:45 a.m. on March 4 on the 1700 block of West High Street. The subject advised they did not need any further assistance.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of an officer investigating a report of inappropriate photos sent by juveniles at 2:40 p.m. on March 4.

An officer responded to the report of a female who located sexually-oriented material on her daughter’s cell phone at 6:15 p.m. on March 5. This investigation is pending.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a driver with a suspended license at approximately 3:15 p.m. on March 5 on the 200 block of West High Street. Through the course of the traffic stop, the driver was found to be in possession of two syringes. The subject was charged. Jason M. Moore, 34, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

ASSAULT: A caller advised another female subject was hitting her inside a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn and Suites at 4 p.m. on March 4. Upon arrival, the caller was arrested for an outstanding warrant and the other female was charged with assault. Ashlee D. Knisley, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident. Amanda Y. Chavis, 33, of Piqua, was picked up for second-degree felony burglary in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: An officer responded on the report of a vehicle striking a pole at 5:25 p.m. on March 5 on the 1200 block of Covington Avenue. Two subjects left the vehicle near the scene of the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: A male subject was seen entering a condemned residence and then fled the area at approximately 11:10 p.m. on March 5 on the 1300 block of Manier Avenue. A warrant was requested for his arrest for trespassing. Andrew J. Veen, 45, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.