Teen Leadership applications available

TROY — Applications are now available for the 2019 Teen Leadership Troy program, sponsored by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Teen Leadership Troy program, started in 1997, provides a valuable learning experience with the help and cooperation of community’s leaders.

A group of selected high school juniors participate in a week-long program to develop and enhance community leadership skills and their potential through a series of classroom and practical learning experiences.

Among the sites the TLT participants visit will be Troy City Hall, Brukner Nature Center, Troy Daily News and the Miami County Courthouse. The class also will participate in the G.I.F.T. program and assist with the selection of area not-for-profits to receive $5,000 in grant money from the Troy Foundation.

The program consists of five full-day sessions to be held from June 2-7 . The program will expose the participants to a variety of social and economic issues and opportunities facing the Troy community. Students who have completed their junior year of high school are eligible to apply. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 18.

Teen Leadership Troy applications and more information are available online at troyohiochamber.com/teen-leadership-troy or at the Troy Chamber office at 405 SW Public Square, Suite 330, Troy, OH 45373.