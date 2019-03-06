Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua Police Department reports.

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: There was a report of two male subjects who held up two victims at gun point and demanded money at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 4 at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive. The suspects knocked on the door and then pushed their way into the hotel room, striking a female victim on the head with a gun. The two male subjects left the area, and nothing was taken. The female victim sustained an injury to the forehead and a bloody lip. She also had a warrant and was arrested. The incident is still under investigation, including possible security video that will be reviewed. No one has been charged in connection with this incident. The Piqua Police Department is currently not aware of any connection between the suspects and the victims. There was not a detailed description of the suspects available.

WARRANT: Police were dispatched to the Family Dollar on High Street for a theft complaint at 9:45 a.m. on March 1. Police located a male subject with an arrest warrant. He was arrested and incarcerated on the warrant. Samuel C. Box, 26, of Troy, was picked up on first-degree misdemeanor theft.

A driver was cited for driving under suspension and had an active warrant following a traffic stop at 1:20 p.m. on March 2 on the 600 block of West High Street. A passenger was cited for wrongful entrustment and drug paraphernalia and released. Justin L. Lynn, 25, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony theft, first-degree misdemeanor theft, and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries at 10 a.m. on March 3 on the 1400 block of South Street. A traffic report waiver was completed and signed by both drivers.

Police responded to a vehicle striking a mailbox at 6:15 p.m. on March 1 in the area of Echo Lake Drive and Forest Avenue. The mailbox had no damage. The owner of mailbox was notified.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of students not getting along at 10 a.m. on March 1 at the Piqua High School. They were separated and arrangements were made to limit their ability to interact any further during school hours.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A female subject reported two male subjects were riding four wheelers and doing donuts in her backyard at 1 p.m. on March 1 on the 500 block of South Downing Street. The driver of the four wheeler was located and charged. Philip T. Howard, 35, of Piqua, was cited for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP: There was a report of a hit skip traffic accident at approximately 2:20 p.m. on March 2 near China Garden on Ash Street.

An unknown vehicle struck an unoccupied parked motor vehicle at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 2 on the 900 block of North Sunset Drive.

A suspect vehicle struck a pedestrian and vehicle before leaving the scene at approximately 8 p.m. on March 3 on the 500 block of North College Street. A mirror was left behind from the suspect vehicle.

THEFT: A subject reported a theft of cash via an unauthorized use of a debit card at 3 p.m. on March 2 on Cherry Street.

A complainant reported a possible theft in progress at 2:50 p.m. on March 3 at Family Dollar. She advised the suspect put back all the items and ran from the store. The suspect was not located.

CHILD ENDANGERING: A complainant reported a small child ran from a home without shoes on at 3 p.m. on March 3. The location was redacted. The complainant advised she stopped and held the child until a female subject came out of the house to get him.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: A male subject reported that his friend took his aunt’s vehicle without permission at approximately 9:50 a.m. on March 3 on the 900 block of Camp Street. The male subject has not returned it. Jonathan A. Thorpe, 22, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.