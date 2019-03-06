Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds, right, chats with Aaron Morrison, Code Compliance Coordinator for the City of Piqua.for an upcoming segment of Indian Nation Station Channel 5 Eye on Piqua program. Morrison also serves on the board of directors for the Miami Valley Building Officials Council. The show is coordinated by Indian Nation Station’s AJ Ganger but shot, edited, and produced by students from Piqua High School.

