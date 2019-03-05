Scouts compete in Pinewood Derby

PIQUA — Two Rivers District held their annual Pinewood Derby in Piqua on Saturday, March 2, at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. The top three overall winners were Evan Brinkman (Pack 395), Anthony Frock (Pack 355) and Wade Davis (Pack 395).

Lions winners were Arianna Dasal (Pack 365), Colin Koenig (Pack 98) and Reece Dehart (Pack 295). Tigers winners were Bryson Gardner (Pack 5), Damian Anderson (Pack 360) and Milan Haning (Pack 295). Wolves winners were Preston Koenig (Pack 98), Liam Dasal (Pack 365) and Hayden Blythe (Pack 365).

The only Bear winner was David Crusey (Pack 295). Webelos winners were Ryan Koenig (Pack 98), Mattias Hilliard (Pack 285) and Matthew Bishop (Pack 295).

Two Rivers District would like to thank the Miami Valley Centre Mall for hosting this event.

Cub Scouts is for boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade (or ages 6 through 10). For more information about joining, contact Al Fledderman at (937) 361-3759.