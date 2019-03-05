Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: A subject reported on Feb. 27 that she allowed two subjects to use her vehicle on Feb. 26 so that they could pick up food. The car still had not been returned on Feb. 27. Brooklyn M. Persinger, 22, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A female customer concealed a container of over-the-counter pain medicine and was charged with theft at 11:55 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Dollar General. The suspect was trespassed from the store at the manager’s request. Theresa L. Haynes, 57, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash with an injury at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the area of Yale and Main streets. The at-fault driver advised she was not concentrating on the road and hit a parked vehicle. The driver was transported to UVMC and was cited for failure to control.

A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at 5 a.m. on Feb. 28 in the area of West Ziegler Road and North State Route 66. A vehicle struck a deer.

SUSPICIOUS: A suspicious package was located at an undisclosed business at 1:50 p.m on Feb. 27. The package was found to contain suspected marijuana and was addressed to a residence in Shelby County. A controlled delivery of the packaged was conducted, and a narcotics search warrant was executed at the residence.

A possible sex offense was reported at approximately 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. The investigation is pending. The location was redacted.

ASSAULT: There was a report of an assault that occurred when juveniles were walking home from the bus stop at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 on the 400 block of Brook Street. A male juvenile, 12, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault.

MENACING: A mother advised her second grade son was threatened by a kindergartner while he was on the bus at Springcreek Primary School at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 27. An officer spoke with the mother of the kindergartner about the alleged threat and informed the school about the threat.

BURGLARY: China East on East Ash Street was broken into overnight between Feb. 27 and Feb. 28. No suspects at this time.

COUNTERFEIT MONEY: There was a report of fraudulent money received by a delivery driver at Papa Johns on Main Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 28. The money had been handed into the bank, who advised it would be sent off to the Secret Service.

HIT SKIP: A caller advised a vehicle left the scene after a minor traffic accident at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 on the 100 block of East Greene Street.

There was a report of a three vehicle non-injury accident at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 near the Shell gas station on Main Street. The at-fault driver fled from the scene. Investigation is pending.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a vehicle being damaged at 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 28 on the 600 block of South Main Street. No suspects at this time.

AGENCY ASSIST: Officer was dispatched on the report of a residence with a possible gas leak at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 28 on the 300 block of Home Avenue. No one was inside the residence, and the fire department did not request police assistance.

WARRANT: A male was transported from Montgomery County Jail to Miami County Jail for a Piqua warrant at 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 28. Cesar A. Hicks, 38, of Dayton, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.