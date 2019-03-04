Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Feb. 12

Fayevores Banquet Center, 2334 S. Miami St., West Milton — Observed facility had Steramine quat tablets and chlorine test strips. Facility needs to provide ammonia test strips. Observed small leak at hand sink in upstairs kitchen at water shut off valve on wall. Critical: Observed insufficient air gap on prep sink in upstairs kitchen. Increase air gap to prevent back siphonage of grey water.

Feb. 19

Golden Bowl Buffet, 15 S. Weston Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Frisch’s, 20 Troy Town Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Feb. 22

The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy — Repeat: Men’s restroom hand sink not able to provide water of at least 100F for handwashing. Critical, repeat: Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations. Repeat: Observed duct tape section of the mechanical dish machine’s drain board. Please remove. Also, observed the table by the dish machine had chipping paint and the linoleum top is peeling off and needs to be reattached. Repeat: Observed non commercial microwave in kitchen

Feb. 25

Asian Cottage, 761 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Feb. 28

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, 1 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department:

Feb. 8

Bob Evans, 999 E. Ash St., Piqua — The turkey cooling for two hours in walk-in was 85 degrees. Must cool from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours to prevent bacterial growth. Turkey was cut in half and put in new pans. The microwave interior and food containers need to be cleaned. Provide device for measuring temperature of dish washer. Provide thermometer for all refrigeration. The utensil rack and steam cabinet needs cleaning. Observed food containers put away wet. Allow to air dry before stacking. The floors in the grill line need to be cleaned.

Feb. 11

Kroger No. 932, 1510 Covington Ave., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time on inspection.

AFC Sushi at Kroger, 1510 Covington Ave., Piqua — Provide thermometer for three-door refrigerator. Wash rinse and sanitize at three-compartment sink. Do not simply spray with sanitizer.

Feb. 12

Walmart Supercenter, 1300 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Feb. 13

Knights of Columbus, 204 W. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Comfort Inn, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua — Boxes of food on floor. Keep all food items 6 inches off the floor. Box of service cups in restroom. Keep single service 6-inch cups off floor and away from possible sources of contamination.

Red Lobster, 991 E. Ash St., Piqua — Tops of butter container at 55 degrees. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees at all times. Keep butter in as much ice as possible and cover. Top layer of butter should be removed. Observed food containers that needed to be cleaned. Wash, rinse and sanitize thoroughly. Items moved to dish room. Monitor cold holding temperatures closely to ensure below 41 degrees at all times. Be sure food contact surfaces are thoroughly cleaned.