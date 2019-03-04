Woman suffers head injury in Troy

TROY — A Troy woman was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after she jumped off a red SUV during a reported disturbance in the area of Race and Walnut streets around 1:55 p.m. Monday.

According to Capt. Joe Long, Jody Staten, 47, of Troy, suffered severe head injuries near Troy Fire Station No. 1 on Race Street.

Staten was able to communicate with authorities at the scene. Narcotics were found near her purse. As of press time, Troy Police also were questioning a Piqua woman in connection with the incident.

Long said the alleged drugs have not been tested, but appear to be methamphetamine. At this time, authorities suspect it was a drug deal that initiated the incident when Staten jumped on the SUV which reached speeds around 50 miles per hour and then let go of the vehicle.

No charges or arrests have been made as of press time.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today