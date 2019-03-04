Commission to consider lobby project

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be considering an improvement project for the municipal building’s lobby during their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The commission will be voting on awarding a contract to Staffco Construction, Inc. for the Municipal Government Complex Lobby Modification project. The cost is not to exceed $100,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

According to the staff report, the “project will consist of improvements to the lobby area of the Municipal Government Complex to make a safer, more efficient area for the public to be able to conduct their business with the Utility Business Office as well as with the Income Tax Department.” The staff report also stated that $70,000 was originally budgeted for this project.

If it is approved, the project will start immediately and be completed by the end of July.

The commission will also vote on a resolution authorizing a purchase order to Century Equipment for the purchase of a grounds mower for Echo Hills Golf Course at a cost of approximately $63,559.

The commission will then be considering a resolution authorizing an amendment to the agreement with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) for management, technical, engineering, and field enforcement services related to local air pollution control services. There is no cost to the city. According to the staff report, “RAPCA provides the regulatory expertise in air pollution monitoring, prevention, and control,” which also includes a schedule of fees. Changes to the schedule of fees would take effect for the 2020 billing cycle.

The commission will also vote on retaining the services of SSOE Group to provide professional consulting and engineering Services for the Piqua Power System. The cost is not to exceed $100,000. According to the staff report, SSOE Group will provide consulting and engineering services related to the city’s replacement of four breakers at one of their substations in 2019.

The commission will also be holding a joint meeting with the Washington Township Trustees to appoint a member to the Forest Hill Union Cemetery Board.

This meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the municipal building, 201 W. Water St.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

