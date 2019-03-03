Ag Power Diagnostics team competes

LIMA — Luke Gilliland and Jarrett Winner recently competed in the State Agricultural Power Diagnostics (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development Event hosted by the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

Gilliland and Winner are both members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter at Miami East High School.

During the contest, the team troubleshoot two bugs in each of five tractors. They had to identify the problems and fix them in less than 20 minutes. Prior to the contest, they took a test over tractor maintenance and repair.

A special appreciation goes to coaches and helpers for the training of the team. The lead coach was Denny Zerkle, Lost Creek Repair. The team also had practice sessions with Wagner Farm Service, Koenigs Equipment in Greenville, Apple Farm Service in Covington, Dan Schmeising, and Koenigs Equipment in Anna.

The team attended the recognition banquet at the University of Northwestern Ohio and were joined by parents and family members.

The team placed sixth in the state out of 15 teams. For their placing, both will receive a $3,000 scholarship to the University of Northwestern Ohio.