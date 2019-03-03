Piqua FD names Firefighter of the Year

PIQUA — The Piqua Fire Department has presented Jon Minton with the 2018 Firefighter of the Year award. Minton has been with the department for six years and has a passion for fire services. The department views him as an asset who is very dedicated, hardworking, easy to get along with and an exceptional leader.

According to the department, Minton is always willing to help anyone and is the first to volunteer for tasks that need to be completed. He is always upbeat and enthusiastic every day, a great mentor to new firefighters and takes the time to work with them to make sure they understand the requirements of any skill or task.

Each year, the Piqua Fire Department awards one firefighter as Firefighter of the Year based on five criteria: Leadership; Professionalism; Work Attitude; Cooperation with Peers, Supervisors, and the Public; and Job Performance. Each member of the department is asked to vote for the firefighter they feel best exemplifies the qualities needed to represent the department.