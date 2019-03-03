Taste of the Arts to mark 25 years

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Taste of the Arts celebration will be turning 25 this year and a fun evening of art, food and music is being planned. This year’s event has been set for Friday, May 10, from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Piqua.

Live music for the evening will be headlined by Dean Simms and the Funky Gurus. The Columbus-based group will be doing a variety of Motown and funk music. Their performance kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Main Street.

The Taste of the Arts committee is also lining up the demonstrating artists who will be located in several Main Street businesses during the course of the event. Taste of the Arts encompasses the 300 and 400 blocks of North Main Street. Artists committed so far include glass artist Michael Glass from Greenville, inlaid wood specialists Tom and Cheryl Gustafson of Piqua, and pottery artist Pat Klopfenstein. More artists will be added in the coming weeks.

The Piqua Public Library will be hosting the Ohio Watercolor Society traveling exhibit during the Taste of the Arts and visitors to the event can view the exhibit in the library.

Food is a huge part of the Taste of the Arts celebration and the committee is lining up 14 area restaurants and caterers to be part of the event.

The job of putting together an event like this one is huge and committee members include Gary Anderson, Leesa Baker, Marilyn Halteman, Sandy Kraack, Gretchen Roeth, Anita Dunn, Peggy Wiggins, Duane Bachman, Melinda Sillman, Bev Collett and Jessica Stein.

New volunteers are always welcome and anyone interested in helping with Taste of the Arts is asked to contact Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.

