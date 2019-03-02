Area briefs

Winter classes to begin

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is now taking registrations for Winter II session classes. Classes will begin Monday, March 4 and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth sports and much more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. To do so, a participant must first register his or her email at the main desk. They can then go online, log in and register for their chosen classes. Registrations will also still be accepted at the desks and over the phone.

For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Group to knit for cancer

PIQUA — Join Suzie Hawkes and The Knitters on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at the YWCA Piqua to knit or crochet hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at UVMC. Individuals coming to help with this project are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“Our supply of donated yarn is dwindling so we are happy to accept donations of yarn from individuals who have extra at home,” said Hawkes. “We have donated over 1,000 hats since the inception of this project.”

If you are unable to attend the March 7 gathering, feel free to donate items you have made at home.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Democratic Women to meet

TROY — The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 11 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Ruth Jenkins, board member of the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County will discuss the shelter’s relocation plans.

For more information, contact Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710.