Piqua man accused of attempted robbery

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was arraigned in connection with an alleged attempted robbery in West Milton this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Destin R. Jenkins, 19, of Piqua, was arraigned on one count of second-degree felony robbery and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor assault.

Jenkins was originally charged in connection with a disturbance reported on Feb. 23 on the 300 block of Forest Avenue in West Milton.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, a witness reported hearing Jenkins yell that he was there to rob them, after which a fight ensued. Two parties who alleged they were assaulted by Jenkins had visible signs of injuries. The reporting parties also stated that Jenkins threw an ashtray through a window and landed in a kitchen sink, which was where officers found the ashtray when they collected it as evidence.

Jenkins was later taken into custody in Piqua by the Piqua Police Department and brought to the West Milton Police Department. Jenkins claimed that he was invited to the house where the incident took place, which was disputed by one of the reporting parties. Jenkins also alleged that he had Facebook messages that would show he was invited to the house. When he was not able to produce those messages, he said his Facebook had been hacked.

Jenkins also alleged that one of the reporting parties had started the physical fight by striking him. He also denied throwing the ashtray. Jenkins did admit to sending threatening messages to one of the reporting parties after the incident to scare the reporting party, according to court records.

Jenkins is still being held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $13,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 7.

In other news:

A London woman was arraigned on a child endangering charge this week in municipal court after she was allegedly drinking and driving with a minor in the vehicle.

Megan C. Ford, 37, of London, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and OVI.

The Tipp City Police Department responded to two reports of Ford allegedly driving recklessly and while intoxicated, first in the Menards parking lot and later at the Shell gas station on Main Street on Feb. 24, according to court records. Ford admitted to having been drinking. A 7-year-old juvenile had also reportedly been in the vehicle with Ford while she was driving prior to being questioned by police, according to court records. Ford refused a breath test once in custody.

Ford posted surety bond on Thursday and was released from the Miami County Jail. A pretrial conference for Ford is scheduled for March 21.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Austen J. Allen, 20, of Bellefontaine, received 60 days in jail, 120 days of suspended jail time, and $150 fine for first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from fifth-degree felony obstructing official business.

• Marvin L. Allen, Jr., 31, of Troy, received 24 days in jail, six days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kenneth R. Baker, 36, of Fletcher, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

Baker was originally charged in connection with a report of a male subject and female subject having a verbal argument on Wayne Street on Jan. 4 at 8:45 p.m. Both subjects were reportedly found to be under the influence while caring for two children. Both were charged and released to a family member.

Breyana M. Atkinson, 27, of Fletcher, was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident. A court trial for Atkinson is currently scheduled for March 27 in Miami County Municipal Court.

• Melissa A. Billet, 40, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $50 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Katharine K. Buselmeier, 52, of Detroit, Mich., received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Austin M. Cooper, 22, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $50 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

• Brandon A. Cummings, 25, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Sydney Dicke, 23, of New Bremen, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Zachary A. Eldridge, 24, of Greenville, received two years of probation, a $50 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Roger Gerlach, 42, of Defiance, received 30 days in jail, a $200 fine, and 150 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Sarah E. Hall, 39, of Troy, received a $100 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor attempted possession of a drug abuse instrument, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Richard E. Hardacre, 48, of Louisville, Ky., received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Sherman Holland III, 48, of Fort Gay, W.V., received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Matthew L. Maier, 34, of Covington, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Maier also received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic. Maier also received 43 days in jail, a $100 fine, and 47 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Caleb Maxon, 20, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• James Lee McNemee, 36, of St. Joseph, Mo., received a $500 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools and first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Elizabeth A. Miller, 21, of Troy, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Michael B. Osburn, 22, of Kettering, received 16 days in jail, 14 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Logan F. Spears, 27, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $50 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Kaden Stambaugh, 18, of Piqua, received one year of probation, nine days in jail, a $25 fine, and 171 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass, amended down from second-degree felony burglary.

• Douglas M. Younce, Jr., 32, of Tipp City, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

