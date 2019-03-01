College briefs

Bigley named to dean’s list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Jessica Bigley of Troy was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Bigley is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts and Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Bluffton announces dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program (OMP) for the fall term. OMP is an accelerated degree-completion program.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list, which includes Ariel Doty of Troy.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction, including Michelle Collett of Piqua and Mitch Todd of West Milton.

Ritzi to compete at regionals

FINDLAY — Anneleise Ritzi of Troy will participate in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) Regional Tournament to be held March 2 at the University of Findlay.

UF members of the IHSA Western and IHSA Hunt Seat teams qualified to compete by accumulating points in tournaments throughout the year. Students will compete individually and as a team for a chance to progress to the 2019 Nationals.

Decker performs in pops concert

FINDLAY — Ally Decker of Troy recently performed in the University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble’s pops concert, “Disney Goes to the Movies.” The band performed music from “Pocahontas,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Planes,” “Aladdin,” “Mary Poppins” and other favorites. The annual winter concert was directed by Jack Taylor, University professor of music.

Anderson named to WSU dean’s list

DAYTON — Megan Anderson of Piqua has been named to the dean’s list with highest honors for the fall 218 semester at Wright State University. Anderson, a middle childhood education major, earned a 4.0 GPA.

Anderson makes OCU dean’s list

CIRCLEVILLE — Michael Anderson of Piqua has been named to the dean’s list at Ohio Christian University. Students who earn a 3.5 GPA or above and are enrolled in 12 or more hours of coursework are eligible for the dean’s list.