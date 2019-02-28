Commissioners OK in-car cameras, other purchases

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved purchases for several county departments at their meeting Thursday, including equipment for the sheriff’s office.

The board approved the purchase of two in-car camera systems for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $10,070. The system, from Watch Guard, is already in most other county patrol vehicles.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of six Microsoft tablets with warranties and licenses for the sheriff’s office. The tablets are used in the department’s cruisers. The purchase also includes two GPS units, USB hubs and cables.

The board approved the replacement of two older computers in the Transit Department with two new desktop computers, four monitors and two licenses for Microsoft Office, as well as converters at a cost of $2,345. Transit Manager Sarah Baker told the commissioners that the department tries to replace its technology on varied schedules so it isn’t all replaced at once.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of a John Deere snow push box attachment for Facilities and Operations at a cost of $1,930 from Koenig Equipment in Tipp City.

They also set a hearing for the approval of the North County Road 25-A master plan for 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

