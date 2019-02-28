Piqua chamber offering music scholarships

PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is offering two music scholarships, the Mills/Bogart Brothers scholarship and the Betty Hemmert scholarship.

The scholarships are intended to be presented to a resident in the city of Piqua who is currently a high school senior or currently attending an accredited college, music school or other post-high school institution. The student is required to have resided in the 45356 zip code upon high school graduation.

For the Mills/Bogart Scholarship, the student must show that he or she will or is pursuing music, music education or the performing arts field of study.

The scholarship is named for Piqua’s Mills Brothers, who began their career in 1925 as “Four Boys and a Guitar,” and the Bogart Brothers, who began their careers locally with their starring roles on the Lehman Catholic High School stage.

For the Hemmert scholarship, the student must show that he or she has made a significant contribution to the performing arts during their high school years. They should demonstrate that during the four years spent in high school, they had a musical achievement, were committed to various high school musicals or served on the musical committees.

Betty Hemmert was an accomplished pianist and a voice teacher who taught at Wilder Junior High and Piqua Central High School, as well as privately. She also was organist and choir director for several churches and directed the quartet at the Jewish temple. She was founder and director of the Piqua Community Chorus and also directed the Skylarks, a girls’ vocal ensemble in the 1940s and the Silhouettes, a girls’ trio in the 1970s.

For more information about the scholarships and to obtain an application form, contact your guidance counselor, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce at 773-2765 or email Kathy Sherman at ksherman@piquaareachamber.com. Applications also can be downloaded from the Chamber of Commerce website at www.piquaareachamber.com. The deadline for applications and letters of recommendation to be turned in to the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, 326 N. Main St., is 4 p.m. Friday, March 29.