Jamieson & Yannucci to offer grief support

PIQUA — Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home announces its spring Understanding Grief Series entitled “Overcoming the Obstacles of Grief.” This program is made available to all people in the Piqua area who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one.

This series runs five consecutive Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m., beginning March 5, with the final session on April 2. It is most beneficial if you are able to attend all five group gatherings. These informal sessions will be held in the reception room of the funeral home at 333 W. High St., Piqua. Kelly Larger, coordinator of the funeral homes Follow Through Services will facilitate the sessions.

The funeral home has made this program available to the Piqua community for over 25 years and the response has been very positive. These sessions are designed to inform and educate individuals about grief and all its aspects. Life stories and memories can be shared as well as new friendships being made. Literature and books are made available to group participants.

Going through grief may be the hardest transition you will ever make. The anxiety can be lessened when you reach out to others. If you have never asked for help, this is the time to seriously consider seeking support. This is a friendly, relaxed environment. Sharing is encouraged, but much can be gained through simply listening.

Alysia Reiner, grief survivor, said, “No one can tell you what to expect or can offer a guide to grief. Because every relationship is so unique, no two people grieve the same way. And you have no idea how you are going to grieve till you are grieving.”

Contact Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home for further information and complimentary registration at 773-3161.