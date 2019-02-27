Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Piqua Manor reported that a male subject hit one of their buildings with his vehicle and then left the scene at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 1800 block of West High Street.

A victim reported a vehicle was struck in the Walmart parking lot at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 21.

THEFT: A male subject reported his temporary plate was stolen off of his vehicle sometime overnight between Feb. 20-21 on the 600 block of Cottage Avenue.

A caller reported a theft of property from his house at approximately 8 p.m. on Feb. 24 on the 200 block of East Main Street. Alice C. Johnson, 24, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of subjects caught stealing a television from Walmart at 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 23. Matthew N. Ruley, 39, of Piqua, and Sheila M. Tron, 39, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant reported receiving a call from an unknown male subject who advised he heard two male subjects say something threatening toward Barry Staff at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the area of Washington Avenue and Elm Street.

VANDALISM: There was a report of damage to a washing machine that occurred overnight when someone tried to access the coin box at the Southside Laundromat on the 200 block of South Wayne Street between 9:40-10 p.m. on Feb. 21. They were not successful in getting any coins. Gary W. Anderson, 52, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony vandalism in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: There was a complaint of a male subject refusing to leave the Red Roof Inn and Suites at 11 a.m. on Feb. 22. Spencer R. Goodrich, 26, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

FORGERY: There was a report of a male subject altering the expiration date on his temporary registration at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 23 on the 700 block of South Downing Street. The male subject also had an active warrant for his arrest. He was charged and incarcerated. Mark L. Robinson, 31, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor OVI and fifth-degree felony forgery in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officers responded to the report of a criminal damage complaint at 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Kiwanis Park on North Street. The suspect fled the scene prior to officer arrival. While investigating the complaint, the suspect returned to the scene and was arrested and charged with criminal damage. The suspect was also wanted in connection with a West Milton case. The suspect was issued a summons and then turned over the custody of the West Milton Police Department. Destin R. Jenkins, 19, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded on the report of two male subjects physically fighting at 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 24 on the 500 block of Kitt Street. Upon officer arrival, subjects were no longer physically fighting. Ian W. Anderson, 21, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor falsification in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was cited for fictitious registration and a suspended license at 3:25 a.m. on Feb. 25 in the area of North College and West Water streets. Robert Jenkins, 44, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspicion of OVI in connection with this incident.