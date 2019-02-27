Kiwanis to host annual Pancake Day

PIQUA — The Piqua Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Day will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Upper Valley Career Center.

This year marks the 64th anniversary celebration of Kiwanis Club Pancake Day as a community event in Piqua. The event, which began in 1955 at Greene Street United Methodist Church, initially was chaired by Dr. Kenneth Lyon. In 1962, the Armory became the new the site of the event chaired by Lee VanDervort.

Walter Schumacher initiated the use of carousel pancake grills in 1963, and they have been used continuously over the years.

In 2007, the Kiwanis voted to move Pancake Day to the Upper Valley JVS (now the Upper Valley Career Center), where the event is still being held today. The location may have changed, but the event still features all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, applesauce and a variety of drinks.

Cost of tickets for Pancake Day is $7 for adults and $3 for students 12 and under. Proceeds are used to provide activities for the youth of the Piqua community. Piqua Kiwanis Club annually sponsors scholarships for graduating seniors from Piqua High School and Lehman Catholic High School, supplies plaques for the Piqua City Wide annual Spelling Bee, supports the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign, Piqua Civic Band, Piqua Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Banquet and supplies a church directory of Piqua Churches for the Piqua area, along with youth groups in each of the Piqua City Schools.

For more information about Pancake Day or to purchase tickets, contact Spencer Peltier (spencer.peltier@thrivent.com) or Ben Zimmerman (ben@jamiesonandyannucci.com).

In addition, the Kiwanis Club provides funds for Piqua Salvation Army Summer Lunch Program, Camp Courageous, purchases infant carriers in conjunction with the Troy Kiwanis Club to qualified new mothers at UVMC, sponsors the annual Piqua Halloween Parade, along with sponsorship of Kiwanis youth groups at all of the Piqua City Schools..

The Kiwanis Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road. Reservations for lunch must be made by Monday at noon prior to the meeting.

For more information about Kiwanis Club, contact Gretchen Roeth at 778-0325 or e-mail groeth@woh.rr.com or e-mail piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com.