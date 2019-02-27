Alzheimer’s Association seeks nominations

MIAMI VALLEY — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will honor a local individual and an organization as its 2019 Mission Champion.

Nominations are now open for the award, which recognizes distinguished community work in support of the Alzheimer’s Association mission to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research and to provide enhanced care and support to individuals and families affected by the disease.

The Mission Champion supports the Chapter in one or more of the following five areas:

• Accelerating research in the area of Alzheimer’s and dementia

• Providing and enhancing care and support for those affected by the disease

• Advancing public policy

• Increasing concern and awareness about the disease

• Raising funds to advance the Association’s mission

The winners will be recognized at the Chapter’s annual Dimensions of Dementia community forum on Wednesday, May 8. Eric VanVlymen, Region 10 Director and Executive Director of the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association, said, “Our mission – to find a cure for this disease and to provide enhanced care to those affected by it — is the most important thing we do. We could not successfully serve the Miami Valley without dedicated volunteers, donors and advocates. We are pleased to have the opportunity to honor those who honor us with their time and resources.”

The honorees can excel in areas such as volunteerism, partnership, promotion, etc. A panel of community volunteers will choose the Mission Champions.

The Miami Valley Alzheimer’s chapter, which is the 2018 Alzheimer’s Association Chapter of the Year, serves a nine-county region including Greene, Clark and Miami counties. As the premier organization and advocate for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, the chapter is staff-led and volunteer-powered. More than 30,000 people in the Miami Valley have Alzheimer’s disease and an estimated 90,000 individuals serve as their caregivers.

This is the second year for the award. Go to alz.org/Dayton/conference to complete and submit the nomination form. Deadline for submission is Friday, April 5.