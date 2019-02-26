Council approves appropriations, contracts

COVINGTON — The village of Covington held a special meeting on Tuesday evening to approve amending the final appropriations for the 2018 budget along with approving additional contracts for village projects.

The council approved amending the final appropriations for the year ending Dec. 31, 2018. The village’s final total expenses were $5,160,333 for 2018. Village Administrator Mike Busse said that amending the final appropriations was needed to make adjustments to some of the projected costs and fund transfers in the 2018 budget.

The council then approved a few contracts for ongoing village projects, including two for the High Street reconstruction project. The council approved contracting with Access Engineering to complete the design work for the High Street reconstruction project at a cost of $97,500. The village also approved contracting with Access Engineering to complete the water line redesign, bidding, and construction administration for High Street at a cost of $90,000.

Later on, the council approved awarding the bid for the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant blower replacement project to Peterson Construction. The cost is $229,000. The village received a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission in the amount of $125,000 for the project. Busse said that they will be installing three new, high-efficiency blowers at the Wastewater Treatment Plant that will be quiet and run on less energy.

Also during their meeting, the council approved amending the zoning map. This will rezone a number of residences on the north end of Covington from multi-family to single-family residential to reflect their current uses.

The council also authorized the village to advertise for bids for the 2019 street repaving project. This will allow the village to repave Wenrick Street from State Route 41 over to Bridge Street as well as an alley between Wall and Pearl streets. The estimated cost is $105,000.

The council also held a discussion on a proposal from the Montrose Group to implement a downtown Economic Development District. The cost would be approximately $20,000. Busse said the process would include identifying the area for the district and doing a study on the area. He added that the village would be able to create a revolving loan fund to help fund renovation work downtown and spur economic development.

“It needs some encouragement,” Busse said about the downtown.

The three-reading rule was waived for any legislation that required it.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com