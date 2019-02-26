Public invited to meetings on feasibility study

TROY — In conjunction with the cities of Troy and Piqua, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be hosting multiple public meetings to update residents and interested stakeholders about the Dam Modification/Removal Feasibility Study.

The first public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at the Miami County Highway Garage Conference Room, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

As societies increasingly recognize the value of rivers to economic, societal, and ecological health and wellness, it has become increasingly evident that most low head dams are a hindrance to progress. The cities of Troy and Piqua, in their ongoing pursuit of creating better quality of life for residents and visitors alike, are reimagining what the Great Miami River looks like as it flows through their respective towns. This includes understanding how the low head dams play into this vision, and their place in the river’s future.

The proposed dam modification/removal in both cities initiated a need for local leaders and residents to better understand the feasibility of the process including but not limited to: permitting, hydrologic and environmental impacts, cost-estimates, and potential mitigation requirements. A 2017 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant was awarded to the Miami SWCD to explore the possibility of dam removal and/or modification of the existing dams located in Troy and Piqua along the Miami River. The feasibility study includes a preliminary investigation into the means and methods of modifying and/or removing three dams within the cities limits.

The program will feature representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Miami County SWCD, the cities of Troy and Piqua, and FlatLand Resources LLC. Representatives will discuss national dam removal trends, benefits and challenges to dam modification/removal, and information about the project and its goals. This will be a time to ask questions and offer your opinions/suggestions for what you would like to see on the Great Miami River.

Future meeting dates are yet to be determined.