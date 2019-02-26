Cooper to speak as part of lecture series

TROY — In recognition of Women’s History Month, WACO will host Molly Cooper at the Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28 in the Willis Wing. Molly, in World War II costume, will present “A Woman’s Place in War: the Women’s Army Corp in WWII.” Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Cooper is a living historian specializing in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. Her background in living history started at a young age, and she grew up participating in American Revolution and War of 1812 reenactments. She began participating in World War II at D-Day Ohio in 2009. Molly founded the 1st WAC Separate Bn Living History Group in 2013, with three members. Since then, it has grown into the largest female reenacting organization for World War II, with chapters from coast to coast. In addition to reenacting, Molly also enjoys researching the WAAC/WAC and sharing that information online and at presentations.

“A Woman’s Place in War: the Women’s Army Corps in WWII” is a brief history of the WAAC/WAC during World War II, from its pre-war roots to V-J Day. Cooper will share a 1944 recruiting film, facts, and anecdotes to bring alive this period in American history and the experiences of the first “Lady GIs.” Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity for questions and answers.

All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow.

For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.