Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

TRESPASSING: Aesthetic Finishers terminated an employee and requested he be trespassed from the business at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 20 on the 1500 block of South Main Street. Contact was made with the employee, and he was warned for trespassing.

There was a report of a disturbance between two male subjects at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 at a residence on the 1400 block of Echo Lake Drive. Subjects left the residence and were later located. Two male subjects were warned for trespassing.

WARRANT: A male subject with a warrant was picked up at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Speedway on Scott Drive. Ty A. Hess, Sr., 59, of Piqua, was picked up for two counts of fifth-degree felony drug possession and one count of first-degree misdemeanor drug possession.

A male subject turned himself in at the Piqua Police Department on a warrant at approximately 5 p.m. on Feb. 21. He was incarcerated. William B. Smith, 40, of Anna, was picked up for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

A neighboring county jail advised a female with a Piqua warrant was ready for pick up on Feb. 21 at 6:10 p.m. An transported the female subject to the Miami County Jail without issue. Paula J. Boothby, 52, of New Lebanon, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident at approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. An accident waiver was signed due to only minor damage to a vehicle.

A two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the area of West Ash Street and North College Street. A citation was issued.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE: A complainant reported a box truck delivering food to a local business always drove through grass the city owned when backing into a business at approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the area of East Ash and Manning streets. The driver was spoken to about how to gain entry into the business without having to back into grass.

ASSIST CITIZEN: An officer was dispatched for a theft complaint at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 on Blaine Avenue. A complainant advised the cable company took his TV remote.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A hit skip accident was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 1300 block of Hillcrest Avenue. The suspect was not located.

PUBLIC INDECENCY: A male subject was observed exposing himself while he was in his car at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Kroger on Covington Avenue. Roy J. Hicks, 27, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor public indecency in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: There was a report of several items missing from a residence on the 1000 block of Jill Court on Feb. 20 sometime between 3 a.m. and noon. There were no signs of forced entry. Unknown suspects at this time.

ASSAULT: A male subject and female subject both alleged they were physical with each other at 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 on the 1100 block of Chevy Lane. The male subject had injury to his neck and face. Neither party wanted to cooperate. The male subject was given a ride to a family member’s residence.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of two subjects in a vehicle and it was unknown what they were doing at 2:40 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the area of Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive. Subjects are known to be homeless and were just sitting in their vehicle.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was an assist squad call for a male subject who had overdosed at approximately 5 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 1000 block of Camp Street. He was revived with Narcan and transported to the hospital.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of an intoxicated male subject at the bar at Lucky’s on Main Street sitting on the floor at 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. The male subject was transported to the hospital by squad and cited for disorderly conduct. Roger L. Reedy, 67, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.