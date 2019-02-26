Area briefs

Kiwanis meetings planned

PIQUA — The Piqua Kiwanis Club has schedule the following meetings for March:

March 6: Nancy Hatcher from Pioneer Rural Electric Cooperative

March 13: Joint Key Club/Kiwanis luncheon at Piqua High School

March 20: Kiwanis Member Spotlight and business meeting

March 27: Sheriff Dave Duchak and Deputy Chief Steve Lord from Miami County Sheriff’s Department

Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. Meetings will be a noon luncheon and meeting on Wednesdays at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, in Piqua, unless otherwise indicated. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting.

For more information, e-mail piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Fine forgiveness upcoming

BRADFORD — “Can Your Fines” will be on Monday, March 4,” at the Bradford Public Library. The fine forgiveness event happens the first Monday of each month, allowing Bradford cardholders the chance to waive their overdue fines by bringing in nonperishable food items.

One dollar for each item donated will be waived. Participants also can also have fees for one lost item waived at the same rate. Please see the staff for details.

All food collected will be donated to the Bradford Resource Center and will stay in Bradford. Last year, nearly 500 items were collected to help those in need.

The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E. Main St. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.

Diabetes workshops slated

PIQUA — The Area Agency on Agency will offer a series of six free Healthy U workshops on managing diabetes on Tuesdays, April 2 through May 7, at Roosevelt Manor, 500 S. Roosevelt Ave. Each weekly session begins at 10 a.m. and ends no later than 12:30 p.m.

The interactive, small group workshop is ideal for adults who have been diagnosed with diabetes or are at risk of developing diabetes, and people who care for someone with diabetes. Workshop tools have been proven to improve diabetes management, and topics include healthier eating; exploring ways to be more physically active; practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue, and depression; improved communication with doctors and family about your health; and finding ways to relax and deal with stress.

Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions,” and a relaxation CD.

Class size is limited and a minimum number of participants is required for the workshop to be held. Register by contacting Jessica Dirmeyer at (937) 410-0700 or jdirmeyer@nationalchurchresidences.org.

Special Olympics Benefit set

UNION — West Milton VFW Post 8211 Auxiliary will sponsor its 31st annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 7874 State Route 48/Waterwheel, Union.

With a Mardi Gras theme, the event will feature food, the Five Points Cloggers, games, dancing, a DJ, cash prizes, raffles and door prizes.

All proceeds will go to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). Monies raised help provide year-round sports training and competition opportunities for local Special Olympic athletes of all ages.

For more information, call the West Milton VFW Post 8211

Auxiliary at (937) 620-0008.