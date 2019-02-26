EmpowHER luncheon set for March 22

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will host its first EmpowHER luncheon on Thursday, March 22 at the Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The EmpowHER event is focused on connecting and empowering Women throughout the community.

This extended luncheon will feature Cameron McGregor, System Vice President of Business Development at Premier Health and former national consultant in Physician Engagement, with her topic “Perfectly IMperfect” focusing on work life balance. The Chamber also welcomes author Katrina Kittle who will lead an exciting workshop, “Happy Class” all about getting more happiness in your life.

The EmpowHER Luncheon is sponsored by Upper Valley Medical Center. Registration and networking begin at 11 a.m. with the program and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m.

To make a reservation, call the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce or register at www.troyohiochamber.com though the events calendar. The cost is $40 for chamber members and $45 for non-members. Sponsorship opportunities are available. The public is welcome to attend.