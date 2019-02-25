Area briefs

PHS to perform musical

PIQUA — The Piqua High School Music Department will present the musical “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14, and 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16.

The production is based on the popular 1988 MGM film and will take the audience to the French Riviera for a series of high jinks and hilarity. Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score, the Broadway production of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” won for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased in the Piqua High School office during school hours.

Flag football leagues forming

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is offering youth flag football leagues for 4-5-year-olds, kindergarten to second graders, and third to sixth graders. These leagues incorporate the fundamentals of football with coaches serving as quarterbacks for the younger leagues and the players quarterbacking at the third to sixth grade level.

The leagues are held on Sunday afternoons beginning April 7 at the Robinson branch in Troy, with start times ranging from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The 4-5-year-old program is an introductory program giving all participants a chance to run and catch the ball each half, then building to downs as the season progresses. Parent participation will be needed and this program gives parents a great way to spend time with their child on a Sunday afternoon.

Parent coaches are always needed and adults can sign up as a coach during registration. All coaches receive a T-shirt and find themselves in the game with their children having fun and teaching the game of football. A coaches meeting will be held April 1 at 6 p.m. at the Robinson branch and all coaches signing up are encouraged to attend.

Registration is going on now at either branch or over the phone at Piqua at 773-9622 and Robinson at 440-9622. Cost for participation is $37 for YMCA members and $70 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Photo exhibit continues

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s Nature Art Gallery continues to host its annual photo contest exhibit through March 17.

Selected entries are displayed in the Heidelberg Auditorium. These framed works of art will be available for purchase with 25 percent of the proceeds supporting Brukner Nature Center’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation and rehabilitation.

Admission is $2.50 per person or free for BNC members.

Girls’ coding class offered

PIQUA — Beth Royer-DeLong and Ariel Maloney will instruct a 10-class session, “Girls Who Code,” beginning Monday, March 4, from 6-7 p.m. for girls in grades 6-12. Participants must bring their own laptop with wifi capability for the class.

“Girls Who Code” is a nonprofit organization that aims to support and increase the number of women in computer science. The club will help girls work together to design and code projects and activities such as game design, websites, storytelling and other things of interest to class participants.

For more information or to register for the class, stop at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.