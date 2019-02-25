Huffman announces fellowship program

COLUMBUS — State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) has announced that the Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications through April 1, 2019 for the 2020 Legislative and Telecommunications Fellowship Program. The commission will hire 24 fellows to serve in the Ohio General Assembly for the 2020 calendar year.

“The LSC Fellowship allows recent graduates to gain real-world public policy experience,” Huffman said. “For many, this fellowship is just the beginning of successful careers in public service.”

Legislative fellows are immersed in the Ohio legislative process by assisting members of the Ohio General Assembly with constituent work, writing press releases, performing legislative research, attending meetings and performing various administrative duties. Telecommunications fellows assist in televising House and Senate proceedings and in preparing educational video productions about the General Assembly and the legislative process.

Fellows receive full state of Ohio employee benefits and are paid $31,200 per year, with the opportunity to earn a $2,000 bonus based on length of service in the program.

The legislative fellowship program is open to graduates of all major fields of study who have a genuine interest in learning about state government, and no political experience is required. The telecommunications fellow candidates must have majored or minored in a telecommunications-related field of study or have comparable experience. To be eligible, applicants must have graduated from a four-year college degree program by the December start date. Persons holding graduate or professional degrees may also apply.

Legislative fellowship application materials must be postmarked by April 1, 2019 to be considered for the program. The application deadline for the telecommunications applicants is May 31, 2019.

For more information and application instructions, visit www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship or call (614) 466-3615.