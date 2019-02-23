College briefs

Walker named to DePauw dean’s list
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — DePauw University congratulates Abigail Walker from Troy, Ohio, on being named to the fall 2018 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Tipton makes dean’s list
North Manchester, Ind. — A total of 430 students at Manchester University are on the fall 2018 dean’s list, including Benjamin Tipton, a music major from Tipp City.
The students achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes this fall at the school in northeast Indiana.
Findlay announces dean’s list
FINDLAY, Ohio — The dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Bradford: Mackenzie Weldy
Pleasant Hill: Trelissa Lavy, Treyton Lavy, Jessica Weeks
Piqua: Alexandra Chew, Emma Monnin, Alyssa Westgerdes
Tipp City: Kirsten Bell, Hannah Cope, Cade Rogers, Dalton Shevlin
Troy: Ally Decker
West Milton: Amy Evaniuk, Emily Teague
Peterson named to dean’s list
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Ashley Peterson, a freshman from Piqua was named to Geneva College’s dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.
To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.
Local students receive degrees
OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec.14, 2018, at Millett Hall.
Laura: Rebecca Crow
Tipp City: Jacob Brumfield
Troy: Adam Witmer, Rachel Murray, Brandon Stradling, Katelyn Snee, Luke Miller, Eric Dean
Piqua: Benjamin Randale
Peura named scholar athlete
CLARION, Pa. — Clarion University Golden Eagle student-athletes matched an incredible academic feat for the second year in a row as 51 percent of them achieved Clarion scholar-athlete status, marking the second straight year that more than half the student-athlete population hit the mark. In all, 174 student athletes earned the distinction.
Jack Peura, a junior business management major and wrestler from Tipp City, was among those honored as student-athletes.
To become a Clarion scholar-athlete, student-athletes must have achieved one of the following: earn a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher; attain a 3.2 GPA or higher in two consecutive semesters, in the previous year’s spring semester and this year’s fall semester; or, as a freshman or first-year transfer student, achieve a 3.2 GPA in the fall semester.