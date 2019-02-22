Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

CHILD ENDANGERING: A a juvenile was found outside without supervision on Feb. 18 at 10:40 a.m. The location was redacted. Stacy N. Cantrell, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.

DISCHARGING FIREARM: A caller reported someone damaged his window at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 on the 400 block of Spotted Doe Trail. Upon investigation, police found a neighbor’s firearm had accidentally discharged within his residence. The bullet exited the residence and hit the neighbor’s house, causing damage to a window. The subject that had the accidental discharge was charged. Brendan L. Tisher, 21, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A Walmart employee requested an officer respond to the business for two reports of thefts at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. A male suspect was identified and charged with theft. A warrant was requested. Destin R. Jenkins, 19, Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A Walmart employee advised that a female subject had bagged items she did not pay for at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. She was stopped in the Walmart parking lot. Deborah R. Cantrell, 39, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was caught sleeping in the lobby at the Post Office at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. He was given a summons to court and dropped off at a friend’s house. Steven D. Jones, 48, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: A male subject with a warrant was located during a disturbance at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 19 on the 700 block of Cherry Street. He was incarcerated. Sherman Holland, 48, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was picked up for fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor inducing panic, and first-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle, non-injury accident reported at 8 a.m. on Feb. 19 in the area of Miami and South College streets. An adult male subject was cited for failure to yield and failure to reinstate his license.