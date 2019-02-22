Ohio FFA state officer visits

CASSTOWN — Ohio FFA State Sentinel Mallary Caudill recently visited members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. She spent the day in the two Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources classes sharing with them about how to thrive in the FFA organization by finding ways to ways to take advantages of opportunities in FFA and helping others in the school and community.

Caudill is a graduate of West Liberty Salem High School and is currently serving as a state FFA officer. She is a freshman at The Ohio State University-Lima majoring in Agricultural Communication. Her duties require her to travel throughout the state conducting chapter visits, presenting speeches on behalf of Ohio’s FFA members, and facilitating conferences and conventions.