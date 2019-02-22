Man sentenced for public indecency

MIAMI COUNTY — A West Milton man received probation this week for exposing himself in a Dollar General parking lot in July.

Timothy A. Halderman, 43, received one year of probation, a $500 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor public indecency in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

Halderman was accused of exposing himself while in a parked van in the Dollar General parking lot in West Milton on July 2, at approximately 11:30 a.m. An adult woman and two children, aged 7 and 8, reportedly saw Halderman expose himself, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. Witnesses reported seeing Halderman with his pants down and his genitals exposed in the parking lot. One witness said that it appeared like Halderman was masturbating.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Sommer D. Basye, 39, of Covington, received one year of probation, a $200 fine, and 60 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Jessica E. Beverly, 19, of Troy, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Gary S. Burns, 31, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $25 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Douglas J. Burton, 58, of Troy, received a $75 fine for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Oliver M. Cain, 18, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Alexis D. Carnes, 19, of Quincy, received one year of probation, a $200 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft. Carnes was originally charged in connection with thefts from businesses at the Miami Valley Centre Mall on July 28.

• Camilee G. Coppock, 27, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor prohibitions, amended down from fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property, and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• William D. Curtis, 34, of Troy, received two days in jail, a $25 fine, and 88 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted inducing panic, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

Curtis was originally charged in connection with a report of an overdose on Dec. 16, on the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue in Troy.

• Kenneth M. Gay, 30, of Englewood, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, amended down from fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

• Starla R.E. Johnson, 18, of Sidney, received nine days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Keairus L.S. Jones, 22, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Stephanie D. Jones, 30, of Troy, received 120 days in jail and a $250 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Wendell A. Lee, 44, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted abuse of harmful intoxicants, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor abuse of harmful intoxicants.

• Leslie A. Lewis, 54, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail and a $100 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Erin Lynn Nicole Lewis, 30, of Springfield, received a $25 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Joshua D. McBride, 32, of Piqua, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite.

• Dustin L. Miller, 40, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Matthew L. Mulholland, 34, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony no person shall possess dangerous drugs.

Mulholland also received a $10 fine for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Mulholland was charged in connection with a male subject who was found in a vehicle with suspected drugs and paraphernalia in the area of West High and Walker streets in Piqua on Oct. 8.

• Jacob L. Park, Sr., 48, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Kelly M. Sales, 47, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jordan M. Schneider, 19, of Versailles, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Robert L. Shoffner, 33, of Piqua, received court costs for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor misconduct at an emergency.

Shoffner was originally charged in connection with a fire on Jan. 5, on the 300 block of Camp Street. Shoffner was a resident of the building that was on fire. According to the Piqua Police Department, he initially refused to leave the building and was also reportedly yelling and acting disorderly after being given repeated warnings to stop while emergency crews were working addressing the fire.

• Cameron S. Smith, 19, of Trotwood, received a $25 fine for minor misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor no person shall possess dangerous drugs. Smith also received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• William J. Sparks, 30, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $250 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• E. Jewell Towery, 46, of New Madison, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor passing a bad check.

• Kenneth Yeboah, 24, of Reynoldsburg, received two years of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, amended down from fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

