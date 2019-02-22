Hearing loss seminar planned

TROY — Upper Valley Hearing and Balance, 210 S. Market St., Suite A, will host a hearing loss management seminar at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

Featuring Dr. Stacy Roberts, the seminar will provide tips on managing hearing loss, empowering patients to treat hearing loss, and quality of life, e.g., communicating with spouses and family.

Dr. Roberts attended The Ohio State University, where she earned both her bachelor of arts in speech and hearing science and her doctorate of audiology. She completed her doctoral externship at the James H. Haley VA Medical Center in Tampa, Florida.

While at the VA, Dr. Roberts provided hearing healthcare for veterans and their families, and served on an interdisciplinary team addressing traumatic brain injury in active duty service members.

She returned to Ohio in 2013, where she worked at a private practice focusing on diagnostics, hearing aids, assistive listening devices and aural rehabilitation before joining Upper Valley Hearing and Balance. Dr. Roberts is licensed by the State of Ohio Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology.

She and her husband, Matt, reside in Vandalia, and are the parents of two children.

This event is open to the public. To reserve a spot, call Chrissy King at (937) 308-7000.

To learn more about Dr. Roberts’ services and Upper Valley Hearing and Balance, call (937) 308-7000 or visit on the web at www.uppervalleyhearing.com.