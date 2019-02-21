Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A complainant advised two unknown dogs went after her dog and knocked her down in the process at approximately 7 a.m. on Feb. 15 on the 1200 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer was dispatched to the area for a theft complaint at approximately 9 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Home Depot on Ash Street. A male subject was arrested for drug abuse instruments and active warrants. Christopher L. Reynolds, 38, of Piqua, was picked up for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a subject giving a 13-year-old juvenile a dangerous drug on Feb. 16 at 9:50 a.m. The location was redacted.

WARRANT: Officer transported a female prisoner from Montgomery County Jail to Miami County Jail at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. Lynn R. Ertel, 28, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Kristi J. Ouellette, 39, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 17 on the 500 block of West Greene Street.

AGENCY ASSIST: A subject with Shelby County Children Services requested an officer stand by while they conducted a home visit at 6:35 p.m. on Feb. 15 on Harrison Street. An officer stood by while the subject conducted the home visit without incident.

The Piqua Fire Department was dispatched on a CO alarm at 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 15 on the 1700 block of Edge Street. No police assistance requested.

There was an assist squad call for a female subject who was intoxicated and had passed out at 1 a.m. on Feb. 16 on the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. The female subject reportedly had hit her head when she fell. She reportedly stopped breathing, and CPR was done on the subject. She was later transported by squad to the hospital.

A water pipe burst in a residential basement at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 16 on the 300 block of South Street. The water department was advised. The fire department responded and was able to shut the water off at the outside meter to prevent further flooding.

The fire department was dispatched to the location regarding a CO alarm going off at 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 17 on the 300 block of Short Drive. No police assistance was requested.

There was a report of a broken water main at 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 17 on the 900 block of Marlboro Avenue. An officer responded and located the water main break. Dispatch was advised to contact the street department and underground utilities.

CIVIL MATTER: A complainant reported he bought a vehicle from a subject who still had the keys at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 on the 200 block of North College Street. The complainant asked for the keys, and the subject stated she could not get them today. An officer made contact with the subject, and the keys were returned.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE: A driver was issued a citation for not having a driver’s license and a stop sign violation at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 on the 100 block of West High Street. The driver was given a copy of the citation and advised of the court date.

There was a report of a male subject passed out in a vehicle near a gas pump at Speedway on Covington Avenue. He was found to be under the influence and was charged. Kenneth F. Rose, 37, of Greenville, was cited for failure to maintain physical control of a vehicle in connection with this incident.

FRAUD: A male subject stated there were fraudulent purchases on his credit card on Feb. 16 at midnight. Case is pending further investigation.

A complainant reported someone opened a credit account in her name at 4:55 p.m. on Feb. 16.

THEFT: On Feb. 16, Walmart advised a female suspect stole a mixer from the store several days ago on Feb. 10. Patricia A. Slagle, 34, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A large storage container was reported stolen between Feb. 15-17 on the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An intoxicated female subject fell on the sidewalk on the 300 block of Broadway Street and locked herself out of her residence at 3:10 a.m. on Feb. 16. She was unable to get up without police assistance. She was taken to her sister’s residence for the night. Denita K. Warner, 59, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: A female subject reported her neighbor drove his bucket truck through her yard and caused large ruts and damage to the yard at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16 on the 100 block of Staunton Street. It was found the bucket truck was towed from the neighbor’s yard, and the tow truck caused the damage when pulling out the truck. The neighbor agreed to repair the yard.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of a child with minor injuries at 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 16. A report was sent to the Miami County Children’s Services Board. The location was redacted.

MENACING: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject making threats to harm people at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Edison State Community College. Upon arrival, the male subject in question could not be located. No identifying information was known about the male subject.

There was a report of a male subject threatening a male customer at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Walmart. The male subject was gone upon officer arrival, and the male customer did not want to pursue charges.

A subject was warned for menacing at 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 17 on the 700 block of Brice Avenue.

ILLEGAL DUMPING: There was a report of illegal dumping in a business dumpster behind Crazy Martins on North Main Street at 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 17.

ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 on the 1600 block of Covington Avenue.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant advised she was told by a white male subject that another customer who just entered Goodwill had a gun at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 17. The complainant then had all customers exit the store and had her employees in lockdown. The male subject did not have any weapons.