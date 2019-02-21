Newton BOE confirms intentions to exit CCC

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Schools board of education confirmed their intentions to leave the Cross County Conference during their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

At the recommendation of Superintendent Pat McBride, the district intends to pursue joining a new athletic conference following the 2019-20 school year. The new conference will tentatively include the Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Dixie, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Newton, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North, Tri-Village, and Twin Valley South school districts.

The new conference would excise the inclusion of Covington, Bethel, and Miami East school districts.

“We’re giving formal notice that we’re exiting the league,” McBride said. “We’ll take this a step at a time. The notice is to be given two years in advance. In the past, a precedent has been set that said any school that wanted to exit couldn’t get out after one year. The hope would be that this will occur after the next school year. “

A meeting for the proposed league will take place on Friday, Feb. 22.

The board approved nine supplemental and substitute positions, filling positions for varsity assistant baseball and track, one JV softball coach, one long-term substitute, and three third grade reading intervention tutors.

The board also approved an overnight field trip for several FCCLA students to attend an FCCLA State Conference in Columbus, which will be held at the State Fairgrounds on April 25-26.

Following the public portion of the meeting, the board met in executive session with representatives from construction firms Level MB, of Troy, and Bruns General Contractors, of St. Henry and Tipp City, on further qualifications and tentative strategies for the construction of the district’s new multi-purpose athletic/community center project.

The district hopes to negotiate contracts in time to break ground in early spring. The board intends to officially announce their decision on a contractor by the next monthly meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, March 13.

For more information, visit www.newton.k12.oh.us.