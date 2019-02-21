Pump station replacements under way

PIQUA — The Wastewater Pump Stations Replacement and Elimination Project recently began at pump stations on Maplewood Drive and Orchard Drive to modernize those pump stations along with three other stations throughout the city of Piqua.

In addition to Maplewood and Orchard drives, the project is currently replacing pump stations at Candlewood Boulevard and Stratford Drive, and it will also eliminate one pump station at the Miami Valley Centre Mall by installing a gravity flow sewer at that location.

The city received a $550,000 grant and zero percent loan in the amount of $1 million from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC). Local wastewater funds will pay for approximately $642,526 of the project. In September 2018, the Piqua City Commission approved contracting with Kinnison Excavating Inc. for the Wastewater Pump Stations Replacement and Elimination Project in the amount of $2,192,526. Kinnison Excavating was the only bidder for the project, with a bid at $1,993,205. A 10 percent contingency brought the amount of the project to over $2 million.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Chris Melvin explained that each of the stations either use a force main or a lift to take the wastewater and move it to a higher location in order for it to continue to flow to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The current pump stations, which utilize technology from the 1950s and 1960s, will each be modernized with new communication systems and sensors. The communication systems will be able notify the Wastewater Treatment Plant right away if there are issues, and some of the control panels for the new pump stations will be installed in more easily accessible areas.

The new stations will also be safer, as the Wastewater Treatment Plant will be doing away with the confined space entries for each of the pump stations and installing new wet wells with submersible pumps. Some of the current pump stations are around 15 feet or deeper that employees have to enter if there are any issues.

“We don’t have to go down in them,” Melvin said about the new pump stations. If repairs are needed, wastewater employees will be able to remove the pumps.

In case of a power failure, Melvin said that each of the new pump stations will also have attachments for a backup generator.

Kinnison Excavating is also replacing some of the lines to the new pump stations, such as current work that is going on along Maplewood Drive and a short portion of Orchard Drive. The pump station on Stratford Drive is landlocked, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant will have an access road to it using a property owner’s driveway.

Each pump station will take approximately one to two months of work to complete, with the project expected to be finished in the spring or early summer.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Chris Melvin points to the location for the new pump station that they will be installing on Orchard Drive. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_Orchard-pump-station-CMYK.jpg Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Chris Melvin points to the location for the new pump station that they will be installing on Orchard Drive. Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Chris Melvin opens the current pump station on Maplewood Drive that the city will be replacing. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_Maplewood-pump-station-1-CMYK.jpg Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Chris Melvin opens the current pump station on Maplewood Drive that the city will be replacing. Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Fencing set up around the pump station on Maplewood Drive where the city will be replacing the current pump station along with new sewer lines running from the pump station. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_Maplewood-pump-station-3-CMYK.jpg Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Fencing set up around the pump station on Maplewood Drive where the city will be replacing the current pump station along with new sewer lines running from the pump station. Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Inside of the current pump station on Maplewood Drive, which is approximately 15 feet deep. The city will be replacing this pump station with a new wet well with a submersible pump, which will allow employees to remove the pump when needed for repairs instead of having to go inside the confined space of the station. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_Maplewood-pump-station-inside-CMYK.jpg Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Today Inside of the current pump station on Maplewood Drive, which is approximately 15 feet deep. The city will be replacing this pump station with a new wet well with a submersible pump, which will allow employees to remove the pump when needed for repairs instead of having to go inside the confined space of the station.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com