Master Gardners offer scholarships

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers have announced the availability of three $1,000 scholarships in 2019.

The organization generates funds throughout the year through garden tours, educational workshops, and other various projects. Any Miami County resident attending a four-year college, university, or technical school majoring in one of the following fields of study: agriculture, horticulture, environment science, natural resources, or conservation is eligible to apply. Applicants must apply through The Troy Foundation or at www.thetroyfoundation.org. Deadline to apply is March 20, 2019.

The Master Gardener Volunteers work in conjunction with Ohio State University Extension in their county to help further the mission of engagement and outreach. After intensive horticulture training, become leaders and educators in the community tasked with sharing their new knowledge and gardening experience with the public through presentations, informational booths, offering workshops and fun events, and providing research-based, unbiased reliable information.

Find more information, visit www.miami.osu.edu or on Facebook by searching “Miami County Ohio Master Gardener Volunteers.”