AREA BRIEFS

Hayner offering free movie

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., will show the baseball comedy-drama, “A League of Their Own” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, as part of the Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center series. The showing is free and open to the public.

Penny Marshall directed this 1992 film that stars Tom Hanks, Lori Petty, Madonna, and Geena Davis. Set during World War II, the movie focuses on a women’s baseball league that is formed to prevent the game from becoming dormant while the male baseball players are off fighting in the war. “A League of Their Own” is rated PG and contains mature content.

Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks.

Camp volunteers needed

MIAMI COUNTY — Camp Courageous will be offered free of charge to children grades 1-12 from Monday, June 10-14. Camp Courageous is similar to traditional summer day camps, offering an array of active outdoor activities, bringing children and teens together to share memories, play, sing, learn and laugh. It also brings together children who share an experience of loss and offers them the opportunity to grieve, memorialize their loved ones and support each other.

Volunteers help support children during Camp Courageous by providing a safe place for feelings to be expressed and for campers to gain lifelong tools for coping with grief. Volunteers ages 18 or older and are required to complete an application and submit references by April 12. A background check and interview are also required. Trainings for volunteers will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on May 21 and June 4.

Camp Courageous is held at Ludlow Falls Camp, 2535 S. State Route 48 in Ludlow Falls. Camp Courageous is open to any child or teen in the community who has experienced the death of a loved one, regardless of whether Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County services have been used.

For additional information, contact Kimberly Walker at (937) 573-2103 or kwalker@HospiceOfMiamiCounty.org.

Veterans coffee event set

TROY — The free monthly Miami Valley Veterans Museum coffee event will be from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W. Main St., Troy. The museum will feature DAR and the Military.”

Becky Miller, Regent of Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters Of The American Revolution (DAR), will take participants to the late 19th century founding of the DAR. Join Miller as visitors focus on the DAR’s involvement from the military battlefields and homeland during the Spanish American War, to today for a time such as this.

Executive Director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. In addition, Veterans Serving Veterans is expected to bring an update on this unique, volunteer outreach.

An elevator is available. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/