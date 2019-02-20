Springcreek superstars

Provided photo
Springcreek Primary School Students of the Month for February are, front row, left to right: Lily Horner, Joanna Russo, Anthony Liu; back row, left to right: Madison Gray, Koby DeVilbiss, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Jeffrey Grote. The students were selected for showing kindness, responsibility, and respect to the Springcreek staff and their peers.
